A House bill that aims to assist eligible homeowners and renters with payments will be going to a vote on Monday, according to Guam Congressman Michael San Nicolas.

H.R. 7301, known as the "Emergency Housing Protections and Relief Act of 2020", was introduced and received advocacy from the Financial Services Committee.

Among its provisions is over $138 million for residential rental assistance and $89 million in mortgage assistance specifically for the people of Guam.

"While we had these resources included in the HEROES Act already passed by the House, I worked diligently with my fellow financial services committee members to move rental and mortgage assistance out in a separate bill so that we can try to move it independently," San Nicolas stated.

These funds would be made available to the state housing agency, which for Guam is the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, to be administered to eligible renters and homeowners in need of assistance in making their payments.

"I anticipate smooth passage of this measure when the House votes on it on Monday, and our community can rest assured that any rent and mortgage relief provided by the Congress will absolutely include funds available for Guam and our Territories," San Nicolas stated.

"These resources are in addition to the over $1 Billion we have secured for Guam so far this year, and we will continue the work of ensuring that Guam and our Territories are fully included in all national funding agendas."