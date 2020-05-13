New House legislation: Guam could receive $2.6B

Guam could get $2.68 billion to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic if a new congressional bill that Del. Michael San Nicolas co-sponsored becomes law.

That's more than double the government of Guam's current annual budget, which is roughly $900 million, San Nicolas noted during his Wednesday morning briefing with the media, where he also encouraged other elected officials to participate in oversight of federal fund expenditures.

Later on Wednesday, Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz confirmed his staff was preparing to audit the first round of spending.

H.R. 6800, called the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions, or HEROES, Act, is up for a House vote later this week.

The act is a massive $3 trillion relief package that House Democrats unveiled on Tuesday to ease the pandemic's impacts on health care agencies and local economies.

It includes a second round of $1,200 economic impact payment checks to Guam residents, an expanded unemployment benefits program, and an added $13-an-hour premium pay for those who worked during the public health crisis.

The proposal comes just as Guam residents start receiving their economic impact payment checks under the first federal aid package – the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act – which passed in March.

Previous COVID-19 relief packages originated in the Republican-controlled Senate, but San Nicolas is hopeful about the latest legislation which he said covers Guam and the other territories.

"Whether or not the entire legislation will be dead on arrival in the Senate, there’s been a lot of political discussion about that, but I really believe that there is a strong demand at the state and territory and municipal government level for support," San Nicolas said in a news briefing via Zoom on Wednesday morning.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has yet to comment on the bill, which provides more of the flexibility she had asked of the federal government.

The $117 million that GovGuam got in the CARES Act funding cannot be used to offset revenue losses, but the funds in the HEROES Act can be used for such purposes, according to San Nicolas.

The HEROES Act seeks to provide $2.68 billion in direct assistance to the government of Guam in 2020 and $106 million in 2021.

“That’s a dramatic amount of money," San Nicolas said.

'We really can't'

The existing CARES Act already provides the government of Guam more than $1 billion for unemployment programs, direct economic relief for individuals, and GovGuam costs in dealing with the pandemic.

San Nicolas hopes GovGuam will spend federal funds "the right way" and is advocating for accountability.

"If we’re going to want to continue to receive this kind of support, we really can’t mess it up on the local level. We really can’t," he said.

Guam needs the involvement of the Legislature, attorney general and public auditor, he said.

"This isn’t a time for us to kind of circle the political wagon, and trying not to make, you know, don’t make a Democrat look bad. This is Guam, this is Guam's reputation right now. We all gotta do our part," San Nicolas said.

Audits

Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz, when sought for comment, said the Office of Public Accountability is now addressing the first few pandemic-related audits.

Cruz said OPA's three new audit teams will address:

• hotel/quarantine facilities;

• the CARES Act budget proposal; and

• compensation issues.

"The teams will use the rest of the week familiarizing themselves with the relevant laws, regulations and guidances. Next week, we hope to send out letters to set up engagement meetings so we can receive relevant documents and records so that we can begin our audits," the public auditor said.

HEROES

Some other key provisions of the new legislation include:

• A second round of $1,200 economic impact payment checks, to include dependent children up to 24 years old. A dependent who's 18 years old or older has to be enrolled in higher education to qualify for the $500.

• $13 an hour in premium pay, on top of regular pay, for 33 categories of public and private sector employees working during the pandemic, including health care workers, law enforcement and other first responders, cleaning and maintenance workers, restaurant workers, workers at hotels used as quarantine facilities, educators and media personnel. The maximum premium pay is capped at $10,000 per employee.

• The supplemental Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payments of $600 will be extended through January 2021, instead of ending by July 2020

• GovGuam to get 75% of the earned income tax credit that it's paying out.

• Migrants from the freely associated states will be covered by Medicaid funding.

• It has relief provisions for veterans, home renters, homeowners, apartment owners, food and nutrition programs, transportation, capital improvement needs and Guam Memorial Hospital.

If the HEROES Act does pass the House, the U.S. Senate will have its turn to scrutinize the legislation or craft its own version. And the next step will be to reconcile the differences between the House and Senate versions before the legislation goes to President Donald Trump's desk.

San Nicolas said delays in getting the money to Guam and its people in the CARES Act should not be experienced in the HEROES Act.

"This is a refunding of what the CARES Act initially funded. All those existing infrastructures that were built out, all those growing pains – we’re not going to have to go through that again," he said.