A superseding indictment was handed down against one of the two defendants accused in the murder of former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Sanchez.

Rudy Quinata pleaded not guilty Friday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez to special allegations of possession or use of a deadly weapon that were added to the charges of murder and aggravated assault.

The new indictment was filed less than one week before Quinata’s trial, which is expected to begin March 15 with jury selection.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Prosecutors allege Quinata used a hammer to attack Sanchez.

Quinata’s girlfriend, Joyner Scott Sked, was convicted of murder last month for her part in the killing.

The government argued that Sked used a pair of scissors to stab Sanchez at least 23 times.

She testified during her trial that the trio were intimate the night of the attack.

Sked maintains her innocence.

Sanchez’s body was found April 3, 2021, inside Quinata’s shack in Humåtak.