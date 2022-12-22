New judge gets more time before start

Attorney John Terlaje is set to begin his new role as a judge in the Superior Court of Guam in late January or early February.

The Pacific Judicial Council convened Wednesday afternoon for their monthly meeting. During the public comment period, Guam Bar Association President Jacqueline Terlaje raised the issue of the bar association's treasurer, John Terlaje, becoming a judge.

“I am anticipating a resignation from attorney (John) Terlaje since he will be sworn in soon,” Jacqueline Terlaje told the judicial council's chairperson, Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The chief justice was able to confirm John Terlaje's start date.

“He's asked for more time in reference to winding up his law practice, so the last communication I had with John, which is already a couple weeks old, he was asking to the end of January, early February, if we could consider deferring his investiture,” Carbullido said in response to Jacqueline Terlaje.

John Terlaje was nominated by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in October to be the eighth judge at the Superior Court after an agreement between the judiciary and the governor's office that the “people of Guam required an eighth full-time Superior Court judge,” Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said at the nomination hearing.

Following the nomination, the 36th Guam Legislature held a confirmation hearing on Dec. 2, during which John Terlaje received support from the island's legal community and the public.

One of the testimonies given came from retired Superior Court Judge Anita Sukola who, when she first became a judge in 2006, chose John Terlaje to be her first law clerk.

“The court, and especially this rookie judge, could not have been better served by this young law clerk,” Sukola said at the confirmation hearing. “Mr. Terlaje was conscientious, hardworking and, above all, he had (the) respect of others and respect for the rule of law.”

Lawmakers approved the nomination for John Terlaje in the last legislative session of the year.