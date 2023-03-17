New Judicial Council resolution supports workers’ 22% raises

With the implementation deadline for the governor’s 22% pay increase for employees under the government's General Pay Plan less than a month away, the Judicial Council of Guam voted unanimously to adopt two resolutions to increase pay for Judiciary of Guam employees and law enforcement now, and avoid delays later.

The first resolution relates to pay increases for Judiciary employees on pay structures based on the General Pay Plan, while the second provides pay raises for the branch's law enforcement officers.

Both resolutions, however, are dependent on the passage of Bill 24-37, which appropriates money to pay for the raises, and the availability of funding at the courts. The council has the authority to adjust pay scales for its employees.

Bill 24-37 seeks to appropriate the funding to the Department of Administration for the implementation of the adjusted pay plan.

Supreme Court of Guam Chief Justice Robert Torres appeared before the Guam Legislature during the bill's public hearing held Feb. 27, as an advocate for the Judiciary to get the money needed to implement the pay increases within the branch.

The salary adjustments to Judiciary employees will cost more than $1 million.

Pay inequity shown

With the anticipated 22% raise in the executive branch, pay disparities will exist within the Judiciary’s workforce, according to Barbara Perez, the courts' human resources administrator.

She provided the council an illustration highlighting the disparities in the pay of some Judiciary positions, as compared to equivalent positions in the executive branch.

“Few I’d like to point out, particularly the judicial social worker starting salary is $39,326, compared to the executive branch at $49,731. Our facilities maintenance worker current starting salary (is) $28,111.20, compared to $32,355. And, lastly, program coordinator I starting salary (for the courts is) at $35,945.66, compared to $41,372.00. These salary comparisons will result in pay disparities for Judiciary employees,” Perez said.

In line with the executive branch, Judiciary management recommended and supported the action "to yield a 22% increase from original pay scale for all employees affected by pay structures based on the General Pay Plan,” Perez said.

Additionally, management presented a resolution for the branch's law enforcement personnel, such as court marshals, to receive a bump in pay.

In March 2022, the Judicial Council adopted a 7% increase for law enforcement. The resolution adopted Thursday would provide an additional 10% pay increase.

“Which will yield an 18% increase from original pay scales to mirror the executive branch,” Perez said.

This adjustment will "mirror" increases to law enforcement under the executive branch, she added.

The economic impact to implement the Judiciary law enforcement raises is roughly $500,000, she said.

The resolutions would ensure the courts' pay structure has “internal equity" and stays competitive with external markets, the Judiciary said.

After the hearing on Bill 24-37, the committee on appropriations amended the bill to include other agencies and entities in the government of Guam. The amended bill now includes and contains an appropriation for the Judiciary.

Judiciary management recommended the council adopt the resolution and discouraged waiting any longer, as the current implementation date for the pay raises is slated for April 1.

Although the date is subject to change, according to Sarah Elmore-Hernandez, director of policy, planning and community relations, "Acting on this now will ensure that employee increases are not unnecessarily delayed in the event the Legislature passes and the governor signs this bill into law by or before April 1.”

Both resolutions were passed unanimously with the caveat that a breakdown of current salaries of Judiciary of Guam employees, as compared to the anticipated GPP adjustments in the executive branch, be provided to council members.