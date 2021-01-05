New law authorizes Guam airport debt refinancing

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday signed into law legislation that would authorize the cash-strapped A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority to refinance existing debts owed to bond investors.

The airport posted a $30 million revenue loss in fiscal year 2020 which ended in October, stated Airport Executive Manager John Quinata in his testimony in the Legislature last month. Quinata was testifying on Bill 429-35, which would authorize the airport's refinancing plan. With the governor's signature, the bill became Public Law 35-137.

The airport's total annual debt payments in 2019 were $23.8 million. A $20 million pandemic grant helped the airport agency to pay its debts and keep people on payroll while reducing costs.

The law allows the airport agency to refinance “toward the possibility" of reducing annual debt payments by millions of dollars, according to the governor.

"This will certainly assist our only commercial airport with its ability to continue to provide the necessary air travel service to our island and this region. Connecting Guam to the rest of the world is something the GIAA achieves on a daily basis and we will need a financially strong and sustainable airport authority to ensure we are able to climb out of our economic turmoil we are facing as a result of the global pandemic," the governor wrote in a Jan. 4 letter informing the Legislature that she signed the legislation into law.

In March, credit rating agency Moody's changed its rating outlook on the airport's finances to negative.

"The rating action was prompted by a significant reduction in visitors to the territory from Asia as a result of the ... COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainty about the timing of and speed of a recovery in visitor arrivals, and the impact of the downturn in visitors on GIAA's revenues as well as general government revenues," Moody's stated, indicating in fiscal 2018, the airport generated total operating revenue of around $69 million and international air arrivals were around 1.78 million.

Guam’s visitor arrivals decreased by 95.8% from March to November 2020 as a direct result of COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Guam Visitors Bureau.

The new law authorizes the airport agency to refinance all or a portion of its 2013 and 2019 bond debts that pledge airport revenues as a source of repayment.