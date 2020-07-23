New law expands absentee voting during COVID-19

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed into law a bill that expands absentee voting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senators, according to the governor, found a way to "balance the health and safety needs" of voters.

The substitute version of Sen. Kelly Marsh and Sen. Joe San Agustin's Bill 330, now Public Law 35-95, seeks to reduce the congestion in polling places on election day.

It allows the Guam Election Commission to more comfortably and safely accommodate voters over the course of a 30-day period in advance of election day, the governor said.

Absentee voting begins on July 30 for the primary races.

The new law, which takes effect immediately, applies to the 2020 primary election and general election.

"As we head to the polls, we will wear our masks, practice social distancing, and we will fill out our ballots on sanitized surfaces with clean hands," the governor said in her July 20 message to the Legislature.

Senators earlier debated other approaches including partially and fully canceling the 2020 primaries.

"This election reform law gives our citizens more options when it comes to casting their vote. Those who prefer to can still vote at the polls on election day. At the same time, no reason is now needed to avail themselves of a 30-day window to cast their vote at the Guam Election Commission office," Marsh's office said in a statement.

GEC will hold an emergency session Thursday night to discuss the primary and general elections in light of the governor's signing of the expanded absentee voting law and the COVID-19 public health emergency.