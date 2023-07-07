Construction of a new Simon Sanchez High School may get going sooner rather than later if a new law carries out its intended purpose.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Wednesday signed Bill 94-37, now Public Law 37-22, which she said simplifies the procurement process to get the new school built.

A solicitation for construction of the new campus, under a lease-back deal with the developer, will have to go out within 90 days of the law taking effect. The financing cap on the project is set at $166.36 million, with annual payments of up to $16.3 million over the course of a maximum of 30 years.

Leon Guerrero, in a letter to legislative Speaker Therese Terlaje, said she was "confident that we have the capacity to proceed without further delay."

Construction of a new Sanchez High was authorized by law in 2013, and the Department of Public Works had the task of finding a builder for the project. After several procurement protests and delays, the project was given to the Guam Department of Education in 2019, but construction hasn't started.

GDOE still will take the lead under the newly signed law, but will have to cooperate with Public Works.

According to the governor's letter, she's spoken with both agencies about their ability to get construction off the ground. She stated the update to the law takes into account the concerns of all agencies involved.

The law also carries a provision that excludes an air-rifle range for Sanchez High's award-winning Army Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps, which was included in the recently finished design for the new campus.

Airport can extend concessions

The Guam International Airport Authority has the go-ahead to renegotiate existing contracts with its concessionaires for up to three years.

Leon Guerrero signed Bill 130-37, now Public Law 37-23, which authorizes the renegotiation. It includes the $154 million deal with luxury vendor Lotte Duty Free, which is set to expire July 20. The contract is the subject of a decadelong court battle with former airport luxury vendor DFS, which alleged misconduct in the 2012 award to Lotte.

With the tourism industry continuing its recovery from both Typhoon Mawar and the COVID-19 pandemic, Leon Guerrero stated, "it is impracticable for GIAA to negotiate long-term concession contracts. An extension of existing contracts represents a reasonable short-term measure that will give the airport more bargaining power and enable it to enter into more favorable long-term concession agreements."

She said it would help ensure the financial security of the airport.

The measure received pushback from some senators, including Speaker Therese Terlaje, who were concerned the airport may not be getting a better deal with concessionaires, who provide about 30% of the airport's revenue in normal years. Statements from airport officials that ongoing litigation prevents them from taking concession deals out to bid again also were cause for concern.