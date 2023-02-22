New legal counsel identified for GHURA

The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority may obtain legal representation within the next three weeks. The agency intends to award a professional services small purchase procurement to the McDonald Law Office.

"This is intended to bridge GHURA's current needs towards long-term solutions. ... We are also looking to hire in-house legal counsel. So, we're going to have legal representation, hopefully, within the next three weeks," GHURA Executive Director Elizabeth Napoli told commissioners during a board meeting Tuesday.

A draft professional services agreement has undergone review by the Office of the Attorney General, Napoli said, and now it is a matter of the paperwork going back to the OAG for a final review.

GHURA's lack of legal representation has been compounded in recent months by issues surrounding the decision to terminate the Housing Assistance Payment contract with the father of Attorney General Douglas Moylan.

HAP contracts are entered into with landlords of tenants under the Housing Choice Voucher Program, or Section 8.

As the AG, Moylan is considered by GHURA to be a covered individual for the purposes of HAP contracts and is prevented from having direct or indirect interest in such contracts, including the interest of an immediate family member. This means that neither he nor his father can participate as Section 8 landlords, according to GHURA.

Moylan challenged GHURA's assertion and has urged the board to seek legal counsel for review. He has also filed a complaint alleging that GHURA Deputy Director Fernando Esteves discriminated against him.

That complaint remains under board review, as the board is pending guidance from legal counsel.