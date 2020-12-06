New limit aims to rebuild overfished bottomfish stock

The Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council has voted to adopt a annual catch limit for bottomfish that will be set to 31,000 pounds starting in 2023, with the goal of rebuilding “the overfished bottomfish stock in Guam.”

“The annual average bottomfish catch over the past several years is about 27,000 pounds,” according to the fishery council’s announcement. “An in-season accountability measure will be implemented to track catch relative to the (annual catch limit). Federal waters will be closed to bottomfishing when the (limit) is projected to be reached.”

Officials said the limit would allow the stock to replenish in six years. This option poses the least chance of the fishery exceeding the catch limit and extending the rebuilding time.

However, Manny Duenas, a local fisherman and president of the Guam Fishermen’s Cooperative Association, wants the council to look at the numbers again.

“Council staff said there were four years that the catch exceeded the (annual catch limit),” he noted, referring to data used in the bottomfish assessment and rebuilding plan. “Why didn’t anyone go back and look at this – maybe the ACL is wrong.”

He said the council uses numbers provided by the Department of Agriculture, which doesn’t do a count so much as a survey.

“They have no real numbers … there’s no scientific credibility to the survey – it’s done four times a month and it's subject to whoever goes fishing on the day the survey is done,” he stated. Duenas said if Agriculture officials go out on a day when there aren’t too many fishermen out at sea, then their numbers would be too low. Conversely, the numbers might be exaggerated if they go out on days where more people are available to go out fishing.

Duenas has said Guam needs a location where officials can count the number of fish, the type of fish, and measure the size of the fish being caught. This will allow a true accounting of the impact local fishermen have on Guam’s fish population.

Currently, the Fishermen’s Co-op comes closest to doing that as a number of local fishermen work with the organization. The Fishermen’s Co-op was the only source of commercial fish dealer data for decades and the hub for the Pacific Islands Fishery Science Center biosampling program.

The fishery council’s executive director, Kitty Simonds, said staff will look into Duenas’ concerns.