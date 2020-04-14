Tsubaki Tower has hired 97 personnel, and everyone gets to keep their job to date.

The 340-room Tumon luxury hotel, however, is postponing its April 25 opening because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has halted Guam's tourism for weeks.

The hotel earlier announced plans to hire more than 300 personnel.

"A total of 97 have been hired as of today. No one has been placed on furlough to date," Mizuki Iwano, the hotel's planning manager, said on Monday.

Iwano said the hotel "will hire as scheduled."

As of Monday, there's no new opening date set. Iwani said that's "still in discussion."

The hotel's opening has been delayed a few times since the initial date of October 2018 for different reasons, including a lack of construction workers.

In October, it announced an April 25, 2020 opening, but the COVID-19 pandemic hit, prompting airlines to suspend or cancel flights to Guam. Tourism businesses have closed or cut operations.

"Unfortunately, The Tsubaki Tower will not open on April 25, 2020, due to the Guam government mandate to prohibit social gatherings and the closure of non-essential businesses due to COVID-19," according to the hotel in a statement.

Tax breaks

Tax breaks for Tsubaki Tower under the government of Guam's Qualifying Certificate program were discussed during Monday's Guam Economic Development Authority meeting.

Tsubaki Tower asked for an extension to obtain a special hotel occupancy permit, as a result of delays caused by COVID-19.

Tsubaki Tower said it is adjusting its policies so that it will be able to cancel standard and non-refundable bookings with no penalties, from April 25 to May 5, 2020 with a full refund.

For existing reservations: All existing reservations can be modified or canceled free of charge, even if they are marked as non-refundable.

New bookings: For bookings made after May 5th, customers can change or cancel their booking free of charge, even if it is currently stating that bookings cannot be canceled, but subject to change depending on circumstances.

Tsubaki Tower started taking reservations last year for all its 340 rooms, including 62 suites.

"On behalf of The Tsubaki Tower family, we sincerely thank you for your patience and understanding during these times and we will stay committed to providing you with our opening date in the near future," the hotel said in its notice.

All of Tsubaki Tower's hotel rooms offer oceanfront views and are the largest standard rooms on Guam, according to a company announcement in October.