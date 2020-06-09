New measure would punish hate crimes

Hundreds of local residents took to the island's capital last week in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, joining protesters throughout the nation and the world.

However, even as the movement's messages ring loud locally, the island remains one of eight jurisdictions in the United States without local laws against hate crime or any requirement on collecting hate crime statistics, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Bill 365-35 proposes to fill that void, according to its author, Sen. James Moylan. The legislation penalizes bias-motivated crimes and mandates the Guam Police Department to establish data and provide analysis related to such crimes. GPD is also mandated to train officers to address bias-motivated crimes.

However, except in its general application, the bill does not appear to specifically address bias by law enforcement, a cornerstone of the recent protests, which were prompted by outrage over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in the custody of the Minneapolis police. The four officers involved in the death have now been charged, including Derek Chauvin, the white former police officer who knelt on Floyd's neck as he struggled to breathe. Protests have been drawing attention toward systemic racism and police brutality.

While the bill and Moylan make note of the protests, Bill 365 appears geared more toward creating a basic framework for legislation addressing hate crime.

Penalty tiers

The legislation would impose different penalty tiers. A person convicted of a petty misdemeanor for a crime motivated by race, gender identity, political affiliation or other characteristics, will be subject to a maximum $10,000 fine and prison time of up to one year, which could run consecutively.

The fine is the same for a misdemeanor but the maximum prison time is increased to two years. In the case of a felony conviction, the maximum fine is $20,000 and incarceration is raised to up to 20 years.

The bill also allows for civil action to be taken against the perpetrator or their parents, in the case of minors.

Earlier legislation

Bill 365 is modeled after legislation authored by former Sen. Tony Ada. Bill 280-32, introduced in 2014, failed to proceed and Moylan blamed Democrats for blocking Ada's proposal at that time.

"I am optimistic that this legislative body will have an open mind to this measure, as Bill 365-35 assures that those who commit crimes where the motivation is the color of the victim's skin, nationality, their sexual orientation, the island they have migrated from, or even their religion, that they face additional penalties," Moylan stated in the release.

Carlo Branch, speaking not as the governor's policy director but as a longtime Democrat, said the senator appeared to be bandwagoning on the movement.

"Hate crimes are a tragedy – and that is why they've been a federal crime for decades. Is it me, or does the good senator remind you of the guy who sees a crowd going in a popular direction and yells, 'There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.'"