New mediation to try settling local clergy sex abuse claims

Attorneys for survivors of clergy sexual assaults and the Archdiocese of Agana are going into a new round of mediation as early as this week to try to settle nearly 300 abuse claims and continue the path toward healing for the survivors.

If this new settlement round fails, the clergy sex abuse cases could go to trial.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Faris of Honolulu will serve as the mediator.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Leo Tudela, 78, said six years after survivors came forward and after the archdiocese has spent $6 million in professional fees, he hoped he and other survivors would finally get just compensation.

"It is very, very painful and traumatic what happened," he said, his voice trembling as he stood in court to represent hundreds who, as children, were sexually assaulted by priests and other clergy in Guam.

The new round of mediation comes after District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingo-Gatewood on Saturday issued a ruling that paves the way for the inclusion of Catholic parish and school assets to the archdiocese's bankruptcy estate, which would be used to compensate survivors.

The judge ruled in favor of the creditors committee, representing mostly abuse survivors.

The archdiocese had tried to shield parish and school assets from being used to pay claims.

"Though the judge's ruling was not in our favor, we will work in earnest together with the creditors committee and the victims they represent to bring compensation, justice and healing to the victims and survivors while sustaining our ministries, schools and parishes," Archbishop Michael Jude Byrnes said Sunday in a statement.

The archdiocese previously indicated it could pay up to $34.8 million.

The creditors committee, meanwhile, is proposing a payment plan of at least $100 million and real estate assets.

Not the first time

After issuing her ruling, the judge encouraged both parties to meet with Judge Faris for mediation, and said she hopes they will come to an agreement to settle the claims.

Past mediations between the abuse survivors and the archdiocese didn't result in a settlement.

This time around, it would be much different, the parties said.

A turning point in the bankruptcy process was Tudela's heart-wrenching testimony in court that humanized the quest for justice for survivors, and the archbishop's heartfelt apology in court to all survivors, the parties said.

'Stay strong'

Byrnes on Sunday reiterated the apology he offered Friday in court to Tudela and all the other abuse survivors.

"I am sorry. As the archbishop of Agana, on behalf of the entire Catholic Church on Guam, I sincerely apologize for the grave harm members of the Church inflicted on you in past years. I pray for each of you every day. Our entire archdiocese prays for you at all our Masses," the archbishop said.

The archbishop also thanked the judge, the court staff, the attorneys of both sides, the witnesses who were heartfelt and resilient as they answered questions on the stand, and Tudela and the many other victims of clergy abuse for their courage in coming forward.

"To all members of our Church on Guam, stay strong, too. Our loving God will not abandon us. May the Holy Spirit continue to inspire peace and reconciliation in all of us," he said.

He also thanked those "who toiled and built their parishes and schools throughout the remarkable history of the Catholic Church on Guam."

Attorney Edwin Caldie, representing the creditors committee, on Sunday said the mediation will resume immediately.

"If we can find common ground that is fair and reasonable, I believe this committee will jump at the chance to resolve this difficult situation," he said. "As Mr. Tudela said, we seek real recognition, closure and healing for those who were hurt in the past, and protection for children in the future. Nothing more."

Archdiocese attorney Ford Elsaesser said while mediation did not succeed in the past, the court testimony last week "will be a way to get to a resolution that will bring just compensation to survivors but also allow the churches and the parishes and the schools to continue to build on this faith that they have and continue all the good works they have."

He said the archdiocese will go into mediation immediately, or as early as this week.

In court, Elsaesser also said the archdiocese wants to "stop the bleeding financially."