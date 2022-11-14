New moms: Guam Baby Co. opens doors in Tamuning selling quality maternity items

After a year of offering only curbside service, Guam Baby Co. finally has opened its storefront in Tamuning, offering an in-person experience to its customers.

“It’s been a complete dream,” said Giana Pangelinan, the owner of Guam Baby Co. “We stumbled across this and Big Fish Creative so happened to have the space for us and it couldn't have been the more perfect space. It has great parking, great location, as we’re right between Guam Memorial Hospital, Sagua Mañagu and Dr. Thomas Shieh’s Clinic. It’s been a dream come true.”

Guam Baby Co. is a local boutique that sells high-quality maternity care items and baby essentials to families living on the island, Pangelinan told The Guam Daily Post, which aims to raise awareness of such products available to babies and mothers.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Our business is focused on maternity care and baby essentials. So, it's mostly things you'll need as you're pregnant and for, like, newborn babies. Things like pacifiers to breast pumps to swaddles to feeding accessories. Things like that,” Pangelinan said.

She began her business venture about a year ago at home, she said.

“We started in my house and we slowly moved to our office in Hagåtña at the GCIC building, and now we're here,” Pangelinan said. “So, it's been a slow road, but definitely worth it. It's just wonderful that we can bring these items to people here, especially the moms and babies.”

Tethers, pacifiers, swaddles and toys are some of the items available to customers at the new Tamuning store.

The storefront is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 201 Fahrenholt Ave.

“To new moms, we've got a lot of things you'll need,” Pangelinan said. “We've got it, if we don't have it, let us know, so we can help you bring it in. We're here for you and we're here for your babies, too.”