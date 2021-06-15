Although he was the muralist for the latest community artwork at St. Anthony Catholic School in Tamuning, a lot of hands went into the latest work by Lee San Nicolas.

"I'm forever grateful, and I'm honored when anyone reaches out to me, especially for events such as this," he said. "A lot of the murals I do are very personal, so I'm grateful."

San Nicolas collaborated with the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center and winning student artists to come up with the mural, which was unveiled as part of Mental Health Awareness Month.

"I generated the idea from the kids, and, of course, we went back and forth to them to say, 'Do you approve of this? Do you like this?' There's a lot of stuff, but this work is more along the lines of putting my heart into it."

One of the kids who gave their input was Maga'låhi Salas, a fifth grader from C.L. Taitano Elementary School. His submitted artwork featured hands prominently, a motif San Nicolas adopted in the final piece.

"Someone is trying to reach into a box full of many mental illnesses. ... And they're trying to find the meaning to life and happiness," Salas told The Guam Daily Post. "It feels good," he said of his idea becoming a part of the full mural. "It feels like I'm a part of something important."

That expression and feeling should be supported, San Nicolas said.

"It's truly an inspiration, the kids really lightened up my life," he said. "It really helps a lot of us; this is our way to show emotions – through art. And we should focus on that as well."

'Seeing through the stigma'

The two artists, despite the age difference, shared a sense of importance behind the commission.

"I entered the contest to tell people that they're not alone and they have somebody that knows what they're going through, and that I understand what they're going through," Salas said.

And for San Nicolas, who has around five murals scheduled for 2021 so far, "Seeing through the stigma" is more than just a prompt for artwork.

"Sometimes there's a lot of embarrassment, and people are shy to reach out about anxiety or depression," he said. "We wanted to showcase this mural to address that, to let them know you're not alone."