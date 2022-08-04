Recognizing that many island residents grapple with health care needs related to diseases that aren't contagious, the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration has formed the Bureau of Non-Communicable Disease Consortium at the Department of Public Health and Social Services, the governor's office announced in a news release.

The new office was formed through an executive order signed by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on July 28, which followed the reconvening of the consortium in May.

Concerns and challenges of four major partner organizations, focusing on cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and chronic respiratory disease, were shared with Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio at the meeting to reconvene the consortium, Adelup said in the release.

While Guam has a high incidence of the above diseases, these comorbidities also have been named as contributing factors to COVID-19-related deaths.

Ann Pobutsky, territorial epidemiologist at DPHSS, when explaining during a March briefing the possible causes for nearly one-third of COVID-19 fatalities showing up at hospitals dead on arrival, mentioned the pervasiveness of chronic diseases that affect the respiratory system and liver as reasons for the high numbers.

"Thirty-two percent of the COVID-related deaths seems high and unusual, but, we think, from what we’ve looked at, in terms of the data, is explainable by the high levels of chronic diseases in our population, people not seeking treatment when they could have because a lot of dead-on-arrivals were swabbed on the same day that they died. Nobody knew they were sick," Pobutsky said at the time.

Rates of obesity and diabetes, related to lack of healthy routines or fitness commitments, also can lead to more serious symptoms when contracting COVID-19, she added.

According to a 2020 report published by Pobutsky, as many as 20% of Guam's residents aged 55 to 60 have diabetes at the time. Of 88 COVID-19 death cases analyzed that year, 53.4% were people with diabetes.

“As we build on the success of our pandemic management, we are now strategically making a paradigm shift by investing more resources in preventative care and strengthening the front end of health care delivery,” Leon Guerrero stated. “In order for us to effectively address the leading causes of deaths in Guam, we must take precision actions that are focused on saving lives and improving mortality. By prioritizing proactive health care, we will reduce the burdensome cost of long-term care and produce better health outcomes for the people of Guam.”

Tenorio said the new office can help maximize local resources and build capacity.

“Together, we present a united front with the goal of preventing disease and creating a healthier community," he said.