New owner of Tumon property works with GovGuam to relocate homeless

Honhui Guam LLC, a subsidiary of HongWell Group Taipei, has become the recent owner of the former Royal Palm Hotel property in Tumon, perhaps better known as the location of the derelict multistory parking garage that sits in the tourist district.

The location is known for being littered with trash and debris, in addition to attracting homeless people who have used the garage and adjacent structures as shelters.

Honhui has encountered some of Guam's homeless and individuals with mental or substance abuse issues as it clears and secures the premises. The company is now working with various government officials to find services for these individuals.

"The homeless crisis is heartbreaking and sadly, Guam, like many other areas of the country, is having to confront this difficult issue," Honhui stated in a press release. "We have been working with Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera, Sen. Jim Moylan, the Guam Police Department, the Guam Department of Public Works, and the Guam Homeless Coalition to help find assistance (to) relocate those who will no longer be able to use the property."

The company describes the location as a beautiful piece of property in the heart of Tumon, which was "unhappily allowed to fall into despair over the years."

During the pandemic, in the second quarter of last year, Honhui completed the purchase of its last part of a proposed high-density resort by acquiring the 18,270 square meters of the former Royal Palm site for $19.2 million, according to Post files based on Department of Land Management records.

The 12-story Royal Palm Resort had structural damage during the Aug. 8, 1993 magnitude 7.8 earthquake, resulting in its demolition. The project's multiple-story parking garage was left standing and attracted homeless and vandals over the decades.