Guam stands to receive at least $2.68 billion to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic if a new congressional bill that Del. Michael San Nicolas co-sponsored becomes law.

H.R. 6800, or the HEROES Act, is up for a House vote later this week.

It's a massive $3 trillion relief package that the House Democrats unveiled on Tuesday to ease the pandemic's impacts on health care and the economy, and includes another round of direct payments and expanded unemployment aid.

Previous COVID-19 relief packages originated in the Senate, but San Nicolas is hopeful about the latest legislation, which he said covers Guam and the other territories.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has yet to comment on the bill, which provides more flexibility that she earlier asked the federal government for. The $117 million GovGuam got in the CARES Act funding cannot be used to offset revenue losses, but the funds in the HEROES Act can do so.

The HEROES Act seeks to provide $2.68 billion in direct assistance to the government of Guam in 2020 and $106 million in 2021.

It's a massive relief proposal for Guam, which has an annual budget of less than $1 billion.

Some other key provisions:

$13 an hour in premium pay, on top of regular pay, for 33 categories of public and private sector employees working during the pandemic, including health care workers, law enforcement and other first responders, cleaning and maintenance workers, restaurant workers, workers at hotels used as quarantine facilities, educators and media personnel. The maximum premium pay is capped at $10,000 per employee.

Extends the $1,200 Economic Impact Payment, to include dependent children up to 24 years old. A dependent who's 18 years old or older has to be enrolled in higher education to qualify for the $500.

The supplemental Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation of $600 will be extended through January 2021, instead of ending by July 2020

GovGuam to get 75% of the earned income tax credit, or EITC, that it's paying out.

Migrants from the Freely Associated States will be covered by Medicaid funding.

It also has relief provisions for veterans, home renters, apartment owners, food and nutrition programs, transportation, and capital improvement needs

Unlike the CARES Act which gave GovGuam $117 million in direct assistance, the HEROES Act seeks to offset revenue losses resulting from the pandemic.

If the HEROES Act does pass the House, the U.S. Senate will have its turn to scrutinize the legislation or craft its own version. And the next step will be to reconcile the differences between the House and Senate versions before the legislation goes to President Trump's desk.

The existing CARES Act already provides the government of Guam with more than $1 billion in for unemployment programs, direct economic relief for individuals and GovGuam costs in dealing with the pandemic.

San Nicolas hopes that GovGuam will spend federal funds "the right way," and is advocating for accountability.

"We can't really mess it up on the local level, we really can't," he said during a press briefing via Zoom Wednesday morning.

Guam needs the involvement of the attorney general and the public auditor, he said.

As for GovGuam nurses, health care professionals, and other essential workers at the front lines, San Nicolas said they should be paid what's due to them, using the $117 million that GovGuam already received under the CARES Act.

This story will be updated.