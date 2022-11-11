Adelup has announced the recruitment of a new obstetrics and gynecology physician at the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Dr. Megan Klocek, who serves as the head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology for the U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guam, officially starts today, the Office of the Governor stated in a press release.

Klocek will be working part time when off duty, Adelup added in the release.

"At every stage in a woman’s life, an OB-GYN physician can provide a wide range of services that meet her health needs, so we are committed to ensuring this standard of care is accessible to all," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in the release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Through strong interagency partnerships and coordination, we were able to quickly address this challenge before it could cause any gaps in health care services. Our administration will continue to pursue strategic, short-term pathways and long-term solutions to achieve a sustainable health care system that better serves our island," she added.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said Guam also is recruiting new pediatricians and "strengthening our efforts to improve the quality of health care service" while the administration continues working on the proposed new medical campus.

According to the Adelup release, Klocek earned a Bachelor of Science degree in international relations from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2009 and a doctor of medicine degree from the Pennsylvania State College of Medicine in 2013 and completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Magee Women's Hospital in 2017.