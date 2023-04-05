New penalty proposed for DWI vehicular homicide convictions

A new bill, if passed, would require "individuals convicted of vehicular homicide while impaired to pay child support for the surviving children of the victim," the measure's sponsor said in a press release.

On Friday, Sen. William Parkinson introduced Bill 84-37, which would amend the section of Guam law related to individuals convicted of vehicular homicide while impaired.

The measure, in particular, would "extend the punishments for those convicted of vehicular homicide while impaired" and thus require the convicted to pay child support to any of the victim's surviving minor children until they are 18 years old.

The support, however, may continue until the child turns 23, if they "enroll full-time in a college, university, vocational school or trade school, in an amount to be determined by the court to (be) paid to the person responsible for raising the children," the bill states.

Parkinson explained the idea came from the National Conference of State Legislatures, an organization "that provides model legislation" for the continental United States and has adopted similar policies to "support needs of a child left behind by vehicular homicide."

"This bill is about the children. Ensuring the liability and responsibility of financial support of a child is still paramount, even in the midst of tragedy," Parkinson stated, referring to statistics that show DWI-related crashes spiked from 55 in 2016 to 137 in 2018.

"If someone, through their negligence and recklessness, takes away a loving parent from a child in a vehicular homicide, a parent that would have provided for that child throughout their lifetime, we have to ensure that child continues to get the financial support in order to grow up with the resources they need to thrive," said Parkinson.

Currently, Guam law can punish individuals convicted of vehicular homicide while driving impaired with between eight and 15 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000. They will also have their driving privileges revoked for eight years.