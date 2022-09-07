The government of Guam has chosen the winning bids for providing health insurance to active employees, retirees and their dependents - but a major change is included in the coverage offered next fiscal year.

Edward Birn, director of the Department of Administration, confirmed for The Guam Daily Post that TakeCare and Calvo’s SelectCare were determined to be qualified insurance carriers for 2023.

A relatively recent change in local law requires that GovGuam award the contract to two providers, in order to grant choice in coverage to those under the plan.

Next year’s agreement, which includes “all agencies except the Judiciary (of Guam),” according to Birn, has an estimated cost of $140 million, depending on final numbers of subscriptions for different coverage tiers offered under the contract.

Prescription coverage

The most noticeable change ahead for subscribers is a separate agreement for prescription drug coverage. A pharmacy benefits management arrangement is now a separate part of next year’s health insurance plan, Birn confirmed.

“GovGuam has decided to self-fund the pharmacy portion of the contract as it does for dental benefits,” he said.

During his interview with the Post, Birn clarified that while the prescription drug portion of next year’s plan has similarities to the dental benefits agreement, it also has key differences, including how it’s budgeted for and how much active due diligence it requires.

“We have to keep a record of deductibles across medical and pharmacy, but that's the job of the person that's managing the pharmacy contract,” Birn said.

Also, like the optional dental coverage, the pharmaceutical coverage will be managed by TakeCare.

But even subscribers who have chosen SelectCare as their insurer shouldn’t see too much of a difference, “other than a separate pharmacy card,” Birn told the Post.

“Before we went down this path, we did as much research as we could to make sure … and it was actually part of the RFP, that the pharmacy benefits should be the same,” he said. “We did find some very small differences between the SelectCare and TakeCare pharmacy benefits, which shouldn't have been. Because we told them, it had to be the same, and we're working to iron that out.”

Increased premiums

Most of the funding for the health insurance agreements will come from the budgets of autonomous agencies and federal grant funding tied to GovGuam employees’ salaries, Birn told the Post, with the general fund providing about $42 million of the $104 million cost to the government. The balance of the expenses needed to pay for the contract will come from premiums paid by employees and retirees.

Those will go up, DOA’s director confirmed, though it isn’t a uniform, across-the-board hike for all coverage tiers offered.

“In some cases, it was pretty small. In some cases, it was pretty large,” he shared.

The most dramatic increases will be under the high-deductible tier - often labeled the HSA2000 plan, because it typically comes with a $2,000 annual deductible before coverage kicks in, and it ties to a health savings account.

That was “a bit of a surprise” to the GovGuam insurance team, according to Birn.

“We were informed that one reason is fewer and fewer people using (this tier). So people have a personal reason to choose, and it depends on the circumstances,” he said. “But also the claims that were being made by HSA subscribers was increasing at a higher rate than the (other) subscribers, and that's what they were priced into.”

The approved bidders were notified Aug. 30, according to the director of Administration.

When approached for comment, both insurance companies told the Post they were awaiting an official go-ahead from GovGuam before commenting on their respective agreements.

Open enrollment begins Sept. 13 and will close Sept. 26, according to Birn. A circular to government agencies and employees was being worked on as of Wednesday afternoon.