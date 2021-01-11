U.S. Postal Service hours for parcel pickups have been scaled back as the holiday rush has ended and the volume of mail has decreased.

Guam Postmaster Tammy Schoenen did not provide a specific number when asked how much mail was delivered during the holiday season.

"But we certainly delivered a record number of packages to our Guam customers this holiday season," she said. "Our postal employees worked tirelessly to ensure the delivery of holiday gifts and greetings."

Schoenen said the record holiday shipping volume consisted of a mix of packages from individuals and merchants.

The new package pickup hours are:

• Barrigada: 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

• Hagåtña: 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays; 7 a.m.-noon Saturdays; closed Sundays.

• Tamuning: 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. weekdays; 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays.

Adjusting to the pandemic

Last year, as the pandemic struck the island and stores were closed and cleaning supplies ran low, internet shopping increased and with it the volume of mail coming to Guam. For months, residents were lined up for hours to pick up parcels.

The U.S. Postal Service eventually increased hours for parcel pickup – at Barrigada the window was open for 24 hours – and hired temporary employees to accommodate the longer hours.

Schoenen said employees adapted to the pandemic by wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines.

"Those adjustments allowed us to continue our operations all year without interruption and to deliver a happy holiday to our customers despite the busiest Christmas shipping season ever," she said.

Schoenen said the employees who were hired for the holiday rush have completed their service.

The postal service is currently in the process of hiring and training new permanent employees, she said.

"The addition of those employees will allow us to continue to provide the best possible service to our Guam customers," Schoenen said.

Schoenen shared a message of thanks to Guam's postal employees.

"They've proven how essential they are all year long. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a large increase in our package delivery volume from last March," she said. "The rest of the year was like a nine-month-long Christmas rush."

"Our customers include our own friends, family and neighbors. So we understand how much Guam depends on the Postal Service, how we are a lifeline for our customers, especially those who have been isolated due to the pandemic."