The groundbreaking date for the island's new power plant isn't entirely clear yet, but Guam Power Authority General Manager John Benavente anticipates it may be in the next couple of months.

Korea Electric Power Corp., which was awarded the multibillion-dollar power plant contract, is preparing environmental impact assessments and permitting requirements before it approaches financing institutions ahead of any groundbreaking, according to Benavente.

The power plant is one part of a consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the utility's violation of clean air emissions standards. Other mandates include contracting out 100 megawatts of solar power and converting Piti Units 8 and 9 to use ultra-low-sulfur diesel, as well as other mandates.

Cabras 1 and 2 will also use ultra-low-sulfur diesel until they are shut down. Those unites currently use residual fuel oil.

Like the new power plant, a lot of compliance items are already being worked on, such as the solar power contracts, Benavente said.

GPA also agreed to pay a $400,000 civil penalty that is expected stave off as much as $600 million in fines, when combined with other mandates in the decree.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed the decree settlement in court on behalf of U.S. EPA at the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. last week. There is a 30-day public comment period prior to approval.

The $400,000 penalty will be paid within 30 days after the court accepts the decree. GPA has the money on hand and there will be no impact on rates, according to Benavente. The decree should remain in effect for about four years.

"The construction of the new power plant is three years. So we'll be done by the end of 2022. And then we'll work to clear up everything by the end of 2033 at the latest, so this doesn't become a long-term consent decree like solid waste or other aspects," Benavente said.

KEPCO, through its contract with GPA, faces penalties if the power plant is not built by the desired due date, he added. The company could see fines of $240,000 per day by the third month of exceeding the October 2022 target, Benavente said.

GPA also faces daily penalties, although up to the thousands, if it cannot meet the terms of the consent decree with U.S. EPA.

However, the federal agency may exercise reasonableness with timelines and allow wiggle room in case of certain circumstances, said Joey Duenas, the chairman of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities.

"What you can't do is just do nothing and sit on it and sit on it," he added.

GPA dropped its workforce from 512 employees to about 450 in the last four years. By the time the new power plant is online, GPA will potentially drop its workforce to below 400 employees, Benavente said.

The utility has been stating that about 60% of its workforce is eligible for retirement in the next five to ten years, provided opportunities for right sizing, he added.

"Our plan is to figure out alternatives today so that we don't keep hiring people that won't have a job in the end," Benavente said.

The plan will come to the CCU by summer, he added.