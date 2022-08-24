IHP Clinic in Dededo welcomed the addition of Leslie Filler, a family nurse practitioner, to its primary care team.

“My mantra and the force that drives me is to make a difference in the lives of many. I love to see children grow and flourish from newborn infants until adulthood. Being able to be a primary care provider allows me to not only care for them when they are sick and injured but more importantly when they are healthy,” stated Filler.

Filler joins the existing team of family practice physicians, internal medicine physicians, and family nurse practitioners already in place at the northern clinic.

“With Leslie’s background and many years of experience, she makes a very strong addition to our medical provider team. We are excited to have her join in IHP’s mission to expand the access to, and the delivery of the highest quality primary care on island,” said Dr. Hieu T. Campus, family practice physician at the clinic.

According to a release from IHP, Filler is a board-certified family nurse practitioner with a doctorate in nursing practice. She has more than 14 years of experience as an FNP. Filler’s career has been focused on pediatric medical-surgical, primary, and urgent care as well as on adult and women’s health. She is a certified provider of the Nexplanon birth control procedure and will be providing these services at IHP.

Filler moved to Guam with her husband and teenage children.

“She is excited to call Guam her new home. She has raised six children and has been a foster parent to many. In her free time, Leslie likes deep-sea fishing, spending time at the beach, learning about new cultures and karaoke,” the release stated.

Filler is accepting new patients with local insurance, Medicaid, Medicare or self-pay.