Robert Camacho and Frank Leon Guerrero were officially sworn in as the director and deputy director, respectively, of the Department of Corrections at the Mangilao compound on Wednesday.

“I didn’t have much reservation (to step up) because I know the people here,” said Camacho, who first worked for the department in February of 1985 as a parole officer. “Many of you know me that I want to do things quickly, efficiently and to the best way possible that we can do it. During these challenging times, we have improved tremendously but there is still a lot to be done.”

He noted the hiring of over 70 correctional officers, the promotion of more than 30 DOC staff, and the ongoing plans to build a new prison facility.

Camacho will be confirmed as the prison director by the 36th Guam Legislature at a later date.

He has been serving as the acting director since Joseph Carbullido decided to return to his job at the Guam Police Department in early March. Carbullido led DOC for the past 2 ½ years.

Leon Guerrero was the director at the Marianas Regional Fusion Center when he was selected to be the deputy director. Leon Guerrero is also a former chief marshal for the Judiciary of Guam and a former U.S. marshal.