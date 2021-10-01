The Guam Department of Corrections plans to upgrade its prison facilities in phases over the next 80 years.

The department's Comprehensive Facilities Master Plan was approved by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Thursday.

The plan notes that the prison is severely overcrowded and in deplorable condition, adding that one major problem is the open-air concept of the buildings' layout and contraband being thrown over the fence.

The prison facility currently requires constant structural repair, plumbing, and electrical maintenance, and security locking system support.

DOC officials stated that the first and largest phase covers the foundation of the new facility and includes major infrastructural improvements. This phase will reduce contraband smuggling, allow for the use of new camera systems, increase video conferencing access to court hearings and visitation, increase bed capacity, lower operational costs, and meet Prison Rape Elimination Act requirements.

“The Comprehensive Facilities Master Plan was compiled by the Department of Corrections and provides a strategic overview of short- and long-term upgrades that will guide the overall construction and development of the new correctional facility on the existing property,” Leon Guerrero said. “This forward-thinking vision enhances security and safety for the prison population, staff, and our community, and will also improve programs for rehabilitation.”

“We’re looking to expand behavioral and mental health programs, lower costs for medical services and develop programs for vocational skills training, all of which will aid the eventual reintegration of inmates back into our community to lead productive lives and reduce the long-standing problem of recidivism,” added Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio. “This plan will ensure that DOC meets its mission of operating a safe, secure and humane correctional system well into the future.”

The master plan was federally funded and supported by the Office of Insular Affairs of the Department of the Interior.

The first to fourth phases are estimated to cost $200 million.

Efforts are ongoing to find funding to begin the upgrades.