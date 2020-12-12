Guam veterans received a national funding boost toward a local program aimed at improving mental health and preventing suicides, according to a press release from the Guam Veterans Center.

National statistics report 22 veterans a day die by suicide due to struggles of readjustment and subsequent behavioral issues. The suicide rate for veterans on Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands continues to be a major community concern.

Funding from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will go toward the creation of a new program – “Together with Veterans (TWV)” under the Rural Veteran Suicide Prevention Program. Together With Veterans, which is already in place nationwide, was formed to help rural communities address and prevent suicides among veterans. According to the program's website, the initiative is veteran-led, collaborative, evidence-based, and community-centered.

“One completed suicide in this community is one too many,” the Guam Veterans Center stated in the release. Dr. Edward Santos, Guam Vet Center director, will be the TWV community facilitator with Tania Marie Mendiola acting as the community program coordinator.

For more information on the program, contact Santos at 472-7161 or Mendiola at 998-4924.

Information was provided in a press release.