Family violence cases have increased by 19% over the past five years.

Statics from the Guam Police Department show that 1,226 cases were reported in 2021 compared to the 1,030 reported the year prior.

The number of cases has been rising over the years:

• 2019, 1,016 cases.

• 2018, 914 cases.

• 2017, 897 cases.

“Over the past year, it’s unfortunate that there really is no decrease in the number. It doesn’t mean there has been an increase in the cases, but I’d like to think that the work of our partners and agency providers are doing in the community that more people are able to seek services and come out and actually report the cases,” said Cynthia Cabot, executive director of the Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault & Family Violence. “Yes there seems to be that steady increase with regard to family violence but I think what we also need to recognize is how we are able to provide the support.”

The support now includes the start of the Lethality Assessment Program.

Law enforcement personnel have been training to incorporate the program into their daily duties when responding to reports of domestic violence and sexual assaults.

“This training will help our police officers who are initially first to respond to calls of domestic violence or family violence to really do an in-depth assessment, not only with what occurred but what would prevent further harm to the victim and what we can do to intervene and provide needed services,” said GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio.

The program, which has been implemented in more than 30 states, uses an evidence-based lethality assessment instrument based on the research of Dr. Jacquelyn Campbell that identifies victims of family violence who are in the highest danger of being killed by their partners.

Attorney General Leevin Camacho said responding officers will first identify the level of risk to the victim, then take immediate action to connect the victim with service providers who can assist with emergency safety planning and any other needs.

“It will be an additional tool for our responding officers to assess and identify high-risk victims of sexual assault and family violence, and if they are high risk they would put them in contact with support and support services,” Camacho said. “(Police) are asking very personal questions of these victims. Have they ever tried to kill you? Have they ever threatened to kill you or your children? Have they ever threatened to kill themselves? Part of the training by the coalition is to make sure the officers know these are very sensitive topics and to make sure they are equipped to properly ask them to get honest answers.”

Ultimately, the program offers a safe option for victims to come forward.

“You don’t ever want to be left asking yourself, 'could I have done more to provide this victim with services?' That’s something that we don’t want to have. This program provides where we can give the phone and they are empowered to decide to seek services,” Camacho said.

“Even though family violence is always one of the most frequently charged where we get over a thousand calls a year, it’s very easy to get cynical and to say that nothing is ever going to change. But with this process and standardizing it and making sure it's happening in every case, we are going to ensure those victims have full support.”

The training concluded Friday and the program is expected to begin next month starting at the Tumon Precinct.

Stakeholders will review the program after 90 days before it is rolled out to additional police precincts.