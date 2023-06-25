New program fosters growth of art

As part of Creative Indeed’s new program, Creative Canvas Art Camp, aspiring young artists can receive guidance as they embark on a career or future in the arts.

The art camp aims to nurture children's skills, their creative art process, and teach them how to approach art as a viable business. This opportunity is open to artists between the ages of 10 and 15 who are eager to elevate their artistic abilities and aptitude to new heights.

During the camp, which is led by local artist and entrepreneur Michelle Pier, participants will be introduced to various painting techniques, art tools and the business aspect of the art world. This includes topics such as budgeting, portfolio creation and marketing strategies.

The camp will culminate in an exhibition showcasing the creative output of the artists.

The six-week art camp will begin June 27. Camp sessions will take place 1-4 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the private studio located above Carabao Brewing in Hagåtña. Standard registration rate is $200.