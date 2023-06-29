A bill introduced by the legislative oversight chair for the Guam Fire Department would allow the agency to use a separate set of funds to pay for the maintenance of the new 911 system.

On June 19, Sen. William Parkinson introduced Bill 138-37, which if passed into law would authorize the Guam Fire Department to use money set aside for E911 to pay for the new system, called Next Generation 911.

According to Post files, Next Generation 911 was deemed fully operational last month after a decade in the making. It's an upgrade from the E911 system, with features that include automatic caller identification, location, address recall and real-time tracking of cellphone callers.

The measure is about a page long and, if passed, would authorize GFD funds appropriated for E911 to pay for "outstanding and required vendor payments for the Next Generation 911 System or for any expenditures with the operation and maintenance of the system."

Hearing

During a June 22 oversight hearing for GFD, Chief Michael Uncangco told Parkinson that funds appropriated for the E911 system can't be used for Next Generation 911. Uncangco said because funds weren't appropriated in GFD's fiscal year budget for Next Generation 911, about $3.8 million in the E911 portion of the budget can't be used for the new system.

Parkinson asked, "What would happen if your vendor (wasn't) paid?"

"Gosh, I don't want to go that route," Uncangco replied.

Parkinson said he would work on ensuring GFD could use different funds to pay for Next Generation 911.

"I've seen the new 911 center and it's very impressive, very modern, but one of the things I've always worried about on Guam is maintenance, and so as much as possible, I'd like to keep that thing shiny and new as long as we can and stay on top of that maintenance," Parkinson said. "If the money's there and this is what it's for, I think we should be able to work something out to get you authorization."