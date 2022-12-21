New publisher launches first book

A milestone has been reached to expand the accessibility of knowledge about Micronesia, as a partnership between the University of Guam Press and the Northern Marianas College has established a new imprint called Proa Publications.

According to a press release, "A Marianas Mosaic: Signs and Shifts in Contemporary Island Life in Saipan," is the first of many books to be printed by Proa Publications. With the collaboration of the UOG Press and the NMC, the new publishing house, established in January 2022 through a memorandum of understanding, celebrates its first official launch with this book.

“'A Marianas Mosaic' is a wonderful first book for Proa Publications, as it features a collection of academic and literary writing about the unique experiences and perspectives of the peoples of the Marianas,” stated Victoria-Lola Leon Guerrero, UOG Press publishing director.

The stories and lives of the diverse cultures within the Mariana islands are brought together in the text, one of the book's editors said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"The anthology explores the many modes, forms and voices of life in the Marianas today,” said Northern Marianas Humanities Council’s Ajani Burrell, who edited the book along with Kimberly Bunts-Anderson. “We hope it provides a partial record of contemporary dynamics in the region and helps to foster vital dialogue about those dynamics.”

According to NMHC, the book amplifies the voices and stories of the Marianas.

“It is exciting to see this work published through our partner, UOG Press, and to bring the weave of our collective cultural tapestry of these islands into one book,” said Leo Pangelinan, NMHC executive director.

Both UOG Press and NMC will work together within this new partnership to promote their academic institutions' vision of uplifting the communities and enriching culture, the press release stated.