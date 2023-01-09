New requirement imposed on tobacco retailers; Local enforcement unclear

The last of several corrective remedies to the decades-old Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, tobacco litigation case is being imposed nationally now, raising the question: What will be done locally to enforce the requirements at retail stores throughout the island?

It appears direction has yet to come down from federal officials regarding who will shoulder enforcement on Guam and how it will be funded.

The U.S. Department of Justice, along with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, announced Dec. 6, 2022, that a court order in the federal government's long-standing civil racketeering lawsuit against the largest U.S. cigarette companies brought the issue to resolution.

The last of remedies to correct fraudulent acts by cigarette companies, which are accused of defrauding consumers about the health dangers of smoking tobacco, was imposed Jan. 5, and will be effective July 1.

The order applies to defendants Altria, Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA) and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company (RJRT), as well as to four cigarette brands owned by ITG Brands LLC (ITG).

These big tobacco companies are behind popular brands of cigarettes and tobacco-related products sold on island. The Justice Department stated the point-of-sale corrective statements remedy is the only order issued by the trial court that has not been implemented.

While the Justice Department touted its diligence in holding tobacco companies accountable, here on the local front, a similar task of holding retail stores accountable is supposed to be enforced through independent auditors who are tasked to evaluate compliance with the order periodically.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to three entities that have worked together or independently to enforce tobacco-related laws: the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, the Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation.

DRT Director Dafne Shimizu told the Post, “our supervisor believes that the efforts may be led by DPHSS.”

DPHSS spokesperson Grace Bordallo, when reached for comment, said the “DPHSS Division of Environmental Health enforces the Natasha Law - indoor smoking, not tobacco itself" - and further directed the Post to GBHWC, and referenced the recent Synar compliance report detailing trends in sales of tobacco to minors, completed in late 2022.

The Synar program, overseen by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, enforces compliance with federal law that prohibits the sale of tobacco to minors and those under the age of 21. GBHWC and DRT worked together to conduct random and unannounced tobacco retail compliance checks.

According to regulatory agencies, among the 2022 tobacco compliance inspections of 321 tobacco retailers registered with the DRT, only eight were found in violation of selling tobacco/nicotine products to people ages 16-20.

These establishments were issued citations and fines ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 per violation, Post files state.

“This is something we do locally in partnership with (DRT) Business License Division. That’s an annual program and I am pleased to share with you that in the compliance section in that program, … we are in the 97% compliance (rate) for retailers,” GBHWC Administrator Theresa Arriola said.

The new court order would entail a similar compliance requirement contained in the Synar program: The display of signs at all retail shops selling tobacco.

As part of the court order, the big tobacco companies were required to amend their agreements with retailers "to require the placement of corrective statements in retail stores.”

“We know that tobacco product marketing in retail stores influences young people to start using tobacco, increases tobacco product consumption, and makes it harder for people to quit,” Deirdre Lawrence Kittner, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Office on Smoking and Health, said in a press release. “These statements will be an important complement to evidence-based strategies that prevent and reduce commercial tobacco use - the leading preventable cause of disease and death in the United States.”

The court ordered point-of-sale images share the corrective statements on the dangers smoking presents, such as: “Smoking kills, on average, 1,200 Americans. Every Day, Altria;" "R.J. Reynolds Tobacco, Lorillard and Philip Morris USA intentionally designed cigarettes to make them more addictive,” and "It’s not easy to quit."

Arriola told the Post her team is reviewing the court order now.

“We are sifting through the order now and, just in a cursory view, I can tell you ... it seems like we would get involved. However, we would have to wait for official notification from our federal partners SAMHSA or the (HHS),” Arriola said.

She acknowledge the July 2023 enforcement date of the court order and the similarity in requirements it imposes.

“Right, but this new court order. Again, it looks like we are going to have to wait to get notification and when that happens our funder will most likely provide some funding for that as well. … It wouldn’t be a unfunded federal mandate,” she said.

Arriola said her department is actively following up with its federal partners with regard to the new court order.

“I have a message to my Region IX SAMHSA administrator, if she has any insights on this and she’s really good about getting back to me. … Any further information or insight on GBHWC’s role in this court order, I’ll definitely let you know,” she said.

Retail stores will have three months to comply after the July implementation of the court order, by posting the point-of-sale images. It’s a requirement Arriola believes won’t be an issue for Guam businesses.

“I don’t think so, it's pretty similar. I don’t think so at all. I am very confident and we have great business partners. You know the business community on Guam, for the most part, wants to be good citizens for Guam. I don’t see a problem with compliance at all," she said.

According to Arriola, the local government agency will "wait and see" what its official role will be over the July deadline to comply with the federal court order.

“Cigarette companies misled the public for decades about the health risks of smoking and were ordered by a federal court to implement a series of corrective measures,” Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division, said in a DOJ press release. “All of these measures have been implemented, except one - the display of corrective statements in retail stores that sell cigarettes. (This) order requiring implementation of that remaining remedy is a major achievement that will educate American consumers and save lives.”