When the matter came up for discussion earlier this month, members of the Guam Board of Nurse Examiners reported that they were still in the process of obtaining documentation for one of a number of complaints filed by David Lubofsky, the father of Asher Lubofsky.

The complaint was filed Sept. 16, following the release of a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report on Asher Lubofsky's death at Guam Memorial Hospital in October 2018. He was 5 years old when he died.

The CMS report concluded that GMH had failed to provide adequate nursing care to Asher Lubofsky and another patient. The boy's case contributed to a deficiency issued on the standard for nursing care at the government-run hospital. Corrective actions were implemented, but only after CMS began looking into the case.

David Lubofsky's complaint states that he wrestled to keep a respirator mask on his son the night before he died. An attending nurse and respiratory therapist told him the respirator was the only way to help him breathe, according to the complaint.

"They told me 'no other way,' meaning they did not ever mention a breathing tube," David Lubofsky wrote, referring to a CMS interview with a respiratory staffer who indicated that a breathing tube for the boy would have been the best option.

David Lubofsky said he was told many times that his son needed intensive care but it seemed he could not be placed in the unit, although it was not busy.

"It's just not right that ICU wasn't used and I believe the nurses either did not want to bother the doctors over a dying child or feared them," David Lubofsky wrote.

The CMS investigation revealed that staff did not consider calling for additional resources to assist with assessing Asher, despite the boy's deteriorating respiratory conditions. Interviews indicate the doctor on call was contacted twice but was not made aware of the urgency of the boy's symptoms.

David Lubofsky has also filed additional complaints with the Guam Board of Medical Examiners for doctors involved with his son at the hospital, and the Board of Allied Health Examiners, for respiratory therapists involved. These were also filed in late September. David Lubofsky had filed past complaints involving officials at the Seventh-day Adventist Clinic, who saw his son prior to his admission to GMH.

David Lubofsky said this month that the GBME had refused to meet with him for that prior case. In his latest round of complaints, he asked, in part, for an impartial review and for an expert to be involved in the investigations as a witness.