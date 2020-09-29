New round of relief may include aid for restaurants

Another round of relief checks, financial support for the unemployed, a second payroll protection program and funding for local governments are finding common ground between the U.S. House of Representatives and the White House, Del. Michael San Nicolas stated in a press release Monday.

In addition, the Financial Services component of the relief package is shaping up to include specific help for local food and beverage establishments, he stated.

"The House is seeking to add a grant program available to all food and beverage establishments that are not publicly traded or franchise-operated, as those have access to other funding avenues. Proposals include funding 100% of the difference between 2020 revenue and 2019 revenue as a grant up to the end of the year, and amortizing any unexpended funding as a 10-year loan with a 1% interest rate," San Nicolas added.

"I know that times are extraordinarily tough right now, but I once again urge our local people to hang in there as best they can, as we continue to press for more relief."

The Washington Post on Monday reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has shifted course and moved to assemble a new and smaller coronavirus relief bill to form the basis for renewed talks with the White House, amid mounting pressure from moderates in her caucus and increasingly alarming economic news.

The new legislation would be significantly narrower in scope than the $3.4 trillion Heroes Act the House passed in May.

Pelosi, D-Calif., has more recently focused on an additional $2.2 trillion in aid – a figure Republicans say is too high, The Washington Post reported. But in a meeting with House Democratic leaders Thursday, she said the new bill would be about $2.4 trillion, because of urgent needs arising from restaurants and airlines, the Post reported.

The package is expected to include stimulus checks, aid for airlines, small businesses, cities and states, as well as rental assistance, unemployment assistance and funds for election security and the U.S. Postal Service, the Post reported.