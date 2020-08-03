New scholarship helps former UOG students complete degrees

The University of Guam has launched a scholarship program designed to help former students complete their bachelor’s degrees.

The Last Mile Scholarship is a grant offered to eligible students with financial need and who are within 30 credits of completing their first bachelor’s degree. The scholarship provides up to $1,200 per semester.

The scholarship is meant for working students who may not be eligible for any other type of financial assistance and are on the last stretch toward completing their degrees or for students who are temporarily unemployed or working reduced hours and are close to earning their bachelor’s degrees.

Applications can be downloaded at https://url.uog.edu/lastmile.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7. For more information, contact the UOG Financial Aid Office at 735-2268 or email finaid@triton.uog.edu.