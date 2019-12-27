Guam’s Neighborhood Watch groups will receive a donation of 57 signs from Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense.

The signs will be handed off by GHS/OCD and the Guam Police Department at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor’s Complex. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero will recognize the hand-off to the Mayors’ Council of Guam and Neighborhood Watch area commanders.

The signs were purchased by GHS/OCD with federal funding under the Citizen Corps program through the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program and the Homeland Security Grant Program. The mission of the Citizen Corps program is to harness the power of every individual through education, training and volunteer service to make communities safer, stronger and better prepared to respond to the threats of terrorism, crime, public health issues and disasters of all kinds, according to a news release from GHS/OCD.

“The investment of additional signs allows for more visibility of the (Neighborhood Watch Program) throughout respective villages,” the release stated.

“We are grateful for the partnerships with the administration, the Guam Police Department and the Mayors’ Council of Guam to help augment resources for public safety,” GHS adviser Tim Aguon said. “While the public safety officials and law enforcement officers continue efforts on their end, we ask the community to embrace the personal responsibility of preparedness by actively engaging with your Neighborhood Watch programs and continuing to report suspicious activity following the Department of Homeland Security’s nationwide campaign: ‘If you see something, say something.’”

For more information on the Citizen Corps program, contact GHS/OCD whole community preparedness program manager Jaimie Cruz at 475-9600 or via email at jaimie.cruz@ghs.guam.gov.