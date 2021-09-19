The design for a new Simon Sanchez High School is finally ready to be shared with students and parents.

The design is somewhere between 30% and 60% complete and on Tuesday, Sept. 21, the Guam Department of Education will host a community meeting to provide an update on the project.

“The challenge has been there’s been little room for anything but COVID-19 in terms of the discussion and public interests," said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez. “But it's certainly a good opportunity to share with the community what work has been done, what contributions the planning committee have made to get the design, the concept and the work on the new facility done.”

The community meeting will also provide an opportunity for parents, students and other stakeholders to give input.

Fernandez said input received would be considered and factored into the design work.

At the meeting, representatives of Taniguchi Ruth Makio Architects will walk the public through the design.

“(They will) share the thoughts and reasoning behind the design and what they are trying to accomplish in terms of what they heard from the community and how that’s going to be factored into the final school design,” Fernandez said.

The next step after the design is complete is to go out to bid for construction and financing to get the job done.

Based on the layout for the new facility, the intent is to develop on the open area that surrounds the existing facility first. This open space will become the main SSHS facility. The second phase will involve demolishing the old facility and constructing sports facilities in its stead.

The new facility layout will address the needs of SSHS students, transportation issues and the other infrastructural issues seen at the current site.

The cost to design the new Simon Sanchez High school is $5.7 million.

The community meeting on Tuesday, will be held via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m.

Those who would like to attend the virtual meeting via Zoom may join using this link: https://zoom.us/j/93464393747.

It will also be streamed live on the GDOE Facebook page.