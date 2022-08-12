New students excited and nervous for first day of school at SIFA

Science is Fun and Awesome, or SIFA, Academy Charter School buzzed with students Thursday morning, as they excitedly made their way to class on the first day of the new school year.

“Yes, and also nervous. I am looking forward to great classes and making friends. It’s going to be super cool meeting new people and our new teachers,” student Noel Fejeran said as he and his mom walked to the main office to see what classes he would be taking this year.

Fejeran is an incoming sixth grader, who bid farewell to Tamuning Elementary last school year. This is his first year attending a charter school.

Fejeran has a love for science and was eager to start his day. He said he looks forward to SIFA living up to its name and making science fun with classes such as robotics.

It was also sixth grader Loraijcsha Williams' first day at the school. A bit shy, Williams took a deep breath as she shared what she thought of her new school.

“I’m excited to find my class, that’s it. I like reading, writing and probably robotic or language arts,” Williams said.

Williams finished grade school at iLearn Academy Charter School, where she got her first taste of robotics.

“Yeah, we get to build with Legos and get to control, like, little robots. It’s cool,” she said.

While Williams looks forward to hitting the books and exploring science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, like many other students on the first day at a new school, meeting new people was a bit overwhelming for her.

“I don’t think I will make friends, I mean I see, like, my other classmates that used to be my friend at iLearn, but I don’t know, it's such a big school," she said. “I like it small.”

While students hurried to their classes before the first bell rang, parents lingered around the campus ensuring their children had a smooth first day getting to class.

Parents, including Babyjane Ramos, were just as nervous on the first day as their children.

“Well, it's his first year here. He’s seventh grade and he’s excited and kind of nervous at the same time. I am a little bit nervous, too,” Ramos said.

Ramos said her son attended charter school at iLearn since kindergarten and was happy he could matriculate into SIFA.

“I know that they participate also in the STEM program and my son is very into robotics, computers and technology,” Ramos concluded.

SIFA’s middle school curriculum has a strong focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, according to school officials. The school is led by Jayne de Guzman, the school principal.

De Guzman sent a message to students on the school’s website, welcoming them to the new school year.

“After months of virtual instruction, I’m so excited to see you back on campus. There are some new faces among the students, faculty, staff and administrators, but the SIFA spirit remains the same and as strong as ever. The past year certainly gave us some challenges, and through it all our team has demonstrated SIFA’s core values of being innovative and using technology to carry out our STEAM curriculum. We will continue to incorporate these values as our team creates a safe educational environment and delivers a positive learning experience for students of all learning modes. I’m looking forward to all the great things our community will achieve this school year. We are SIFA: One school, one goal,” she said.

SIFA is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. The WASC accreditation was granted in May.

“WASC accreditation validates the integrity of a school’s program and transcripts and is a certification to the public that the school is a trustworthy institution of learning and well-being for all students. Our school’s accreditation status is a critical first step in the school’s continuous improvement journey that involves all stakeholders in a deeper analysis of its program based on the WASC criteria through the self-study/visit process,” the principal said.