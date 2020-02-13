A new civil complaint was filed in the District Court of Guam against the Boy Scouts of America alleging a boy was sexually abused in the late 1970s by Louis Brouillard, a priest and scoutmaster on Guam at the time. Brouillard died in 2018 at the age of 97.

The lawsuit, filed by a man using the initials P.P.P. to protect his identity, alleges Brouillard indecently exposed himself and sexually abused him while on a Boy Scout outing.

The boy was an applicant for the program.

The complaint alleges Brouillard told the boy to swim naked with the other boys and, in exchange, he would receive fast food from McDonald’s.

While swimming at the Lonfit River, Brouillard allegedly fondled and groped the boy and attempted to forcibly perform sexual acts on the boy, court documents state.

The minor was so “shocked and disgusted” by Brouillard’s behavior that he lost interest in becoming a Boy Scout or an altar boy at the Barrigada church, the complaint states.

The plaintiff’s attorney, Michael Berman, accused the Boy Scouts of knowing that Brouillard was a sexual predator of young boys because he had been committing acts of sexual molestation as a Boy Scout leader for approximately 25 years before the alleged incident with P.P.P.

Brouillard worked on Guam for more than 30 years and has been named in over 150 clergy sex abuse lawsuits.

The civil complaint seeks $5 million in damages.