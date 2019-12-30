New 911 system stalled

It has been about six months since the Guam Fire Department announced that bids had been received for the next-generation E-911 system.

Progress on the procurement is somewhat unclear. GFD told the Guam Daily Post that no award had been made as of Dec. 27 but offered no other details, stating that "all information regarding proposals and the evaluation of those proposals is confidential and cannot be disclosed until after an award is made."

It was during a budget hearing in June when GFD Chief Daniel Stone said bids for the next-generation system had been received and discussions were underway with the No. 1-rated vendor.

20-year-old system must be replaced

Officially known as a Public Service Answering Point, or PSAP, Guam’s current E-911 system is located inside the Civil Defense bunker next to Government House in Agana Heights.

It is the hub of the island’s emergency response system for the fire and police departments. Dispatchers direct ambulances and patrol cars to the locations of emergencies in response to incoming calls. Location accuracy and phone number verification tools are critical.

The Guam Fire Department has known for years it needs to replace its aging Motorola Centralink 2000 E-911 system that was bought back in 1999.

System upgrades are required by the Federal Communications Commission.

Guam telecom companies will need new gear, too

In May, the Leon Guerrero administration repaid $3.8 million that had been illegally shifted from the E-911 system by the Calvo administration to another GovGuam budget need.

Guam telecommunication companies will also need to upgrade their systems to be compatible with the new E-911 system.

The costs for each telecom firm to comply could range from $500,000 to more than $1 million, said GTA Chief Operating Officer Andrew Gayle.

He said he doesn’t expect the procurement costs to result in a rate increase for consumers, but local cellphone providers cannot buy the equipment they need until they know what kind of system GFD has procured.