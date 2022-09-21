What happens to Guam Department of Education graduates when they go to University of Guam and Guam Community College? What happens after they graduate from there?

Those are questions officials from a new data system, dubbed Guam One Stop Data Village, or GOSDV, may answer.

“We are launching the first-ever connected data system for Guam, which comprises GDOE, UOG and GCC,” said Zenaida Napa Natividad, program director for GOSDV. “We have the dignitaries who have helped with this project, including senators who have written letters of support for the grant from the U.S. federal government, as well as, of course, the lieutenant governor.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The initiative is described as a state longitudinal data system that aims to provide research and reports and raise student achievement. It's funded by the U.S. Department of Education National Center for Education Statistics, which provided $3.25 million in federal support.

Natividad shared how the project came about at a press conference held Tuesday on the first floor of GDOE’s headquarters in Tiyan, Barrigada.

“In 2017 there was a question from the joint boards of education. The joint boards of education comprise the Board of Regents of the University of Guam, the Guam Community College Board of Trustees, and the Guam Education Board,” Natividad said. “The question was 'what happens to GDOE graduates after they leave, do they enroll at UOG and GCC at that time?' No one could answer that question. We have no data system in order to track our students that have graduated from high school and enrolled at UOG and GCC. And that's part of the reason why we're establishing the one-stop data village. The research will spell out what data elements we're going to share amongst the three institutions and which we're all going to put them together in one data warehouse, which is called the GOSDV.”

The system to track students is called P20, which means the data tracks when students start at a pre-kindergarten within GDOE, all the way through age 20.

“The GOSDV, Guam’s SLD project, will link GDOE’s pre-kindergarten to 12th grade student information with postsecondary student data from UOG and GCC,” Natividad said. She also is the administrator for GDOE’s Research, Planning and Evaluation Division. “Statewide longitudinal data systems combine data from across a state through many years, some spanning 20 years of data, to answer critical questions about education, specifically students transitioning from elementary to middle, middle to high school, and high school to postsecondary education or workforce and beyond.”

The three learning institutions, GDOE, UOG, and GCC, will build the GOSDV system collaboratively, Natividad said.

“Through a rigorously developed data sharing agreement, reviewed and approved by U.S. Ed and the legal counsels of each institution and signed by no less than the superintendent of education, president of GCC and president of UOG,” she said, "the agreement spells out the purposes, policies, processes and particulars of what data will be shared, for what purpose, how will the confidentiality of the shared data be protected in transit and at rest who can access the data.”

“One of the key objectives of GOSDV is to make available data to improve education outcomes by helping students raise their achievement toward smooth and successful college education,” Natividad said. “A data dashboard will be on the GOSDV website for the Guam Education Board, or GEB, to monitor the process of implementing the (State Strategic Plan).”

Although the project is in its early stages, Natividad shared that she already is looking ahead to the project expanding.

“We actually are looking forward to when (Guam Department of Labor) will be involved, where we will track students that joined the workforce instead of going to college,” she said. “We will also connect with the National Clearinghouse in future grants so that we can follow those students, graduates of GDOE, that went off island for their college education.”