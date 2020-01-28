New tax filing season open

About $1.2 million in tax refunds for returns filed by August 2019 will be sent out this week, just as Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Shimizu confirmed her agency is ready to accept individual and corporate income tax returns for the new tax season.
The Department of Administration will be mailing out 176 tax refund checks this week, according to a joint press release with Rev and Tax. That amount includes refunds garnished to pay government debts for error free returns filed on or before Aug. 3, 2019.
As of the start of this month, the government had paid more than $125 million in individual tax refunds for tax year 2018, according to Rev and Tax reports. About $11 million in returns are processed and waiting to be paid. About $16 million in corporate refunds still await payment.
Ready for 2019
Rev and Tax issued a notice on Dec. 31, 2019 that it was upgrading its system in preparation for the new tax filing season and wouldn't be accepting individual or corporate income tax returns for tax year 2019 until further notice.
The agency needed to wait for finalized forms from the Internal Revenue Service before it could perform the updates, so that the Rev and Tax system calculates correctly based on the forms.
Rev and Tax was hoping to complete the upgrades and testing of its system by the end of January, Lawrence Terlaje, the administrator of the Taxpayer Services Division, had said earlier this month.
Guam's tax system mirrors that of the IRS, which has set the deadline to file 2019 tax returns and pay any tax owed as April 15.
Employers are required to provide employees their W-2 forms by Jan. 31.
Typically, Rev and Tax will open satellite offices ahead of the tax filing deadline to accommodate last-minute filers.