6 new; 51 total cases

Guam has six new confirmed COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 51 as the governor considers extending the public health emergency beyond April 13.

The latest count, announced last night, includes four locally tested patients. Two additional tests were conducted at the Naval Health Research Center in San Diego, California, through Naval Hospital Guam, said governor's spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

Guam's public health laboratory has conducted 348 tests since March 12.

This total does not include the 23 sailors from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who tested positive.

Guam has had a "spread rate" of 33%, on average, according to the local government.

The governor of Guam will extend her Public Health Emergency declaration for Guam if the numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

“Life shouldn’t feel normal right now,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Friday afternoon during a news briefing held at the governor's office at Adelup. “Every time you think about meeting up with someone, ask yourself if it is really necessary. If it is not, please, do not do it.”

At least 31 of the patients remain in home isolation and are stable, four are at the COVID-19 isolation unit in Barrigada Heights and nine are at Guam Memorial Hospital.

Two of those at GMH are in the intensive care unit.

The governor has extended the public health emergency and the closure of nonessential businesses and facilities to April 13. It includes the closures of schools and public parks and beaches.

“We are moving away from what the spread would have done if we didn’t put in these mandates and restrictive actions,” she said. “We are bending it a little, but we are not yet at the 16.5%. We are still at the average of 33%, which is much better than a 200%” spread rate."

While Leon Guerrero said efforts to flatten the curve of the number of COVID-19-positive patients in Guam are working, she said the spike in recent days is being monitored to determine if the public health emergency would be extended past April 13.

“All of this must be done in order to continue living here in our beautiful island, and in order for us to do that, everybody must pitch in,” she said.

“I know it’s a very stressful time,” said Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio. “A lot of people are very anxious out there, but if everybody does their part, stay at home, encourage others to do the same, I think we will be able to see this through and minimize the risk and impact this has had on our community.”

Adelup said Guam was promised by FEMA that 500 tests would be sent to the island, while Public Health anticipates another 1,000 kits.

GovGuam awaits FDA approval to use test kits from other countries in Asia.

Governor: 'I’m feeling good'

The governor also explained what she does daily to help her get through these difficult times.

“I’m feeling good,” she said. “I’m looking at seven small progresses as very positive. I think we could have been worse off if we really didn’t put all the actions together. I’m healthy. I go out and walk every day. Strength-wise, I’m holding up. When I get home, I just space out. I watch my NCIS and Rachel Madoff and our president on the television.”

She said she's been uplifted by members of the community who are helping others.

“People that are feeding our nurses, our health care workers, people that are concerned about first-line responders and health care workers. Those are the kinds of things that make me feel more energized and good,” she said. “As governor of Guam, I really want to protect our people, our health and our community. I am very concerned about the economy, but I first have to stabilize our health and then stabilize our government.”