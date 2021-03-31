New treatment center aims to remove obstacles for women seeking help

The Salvation Army Guam’s groundbreaking ceremony for a new recovery center did more than move dirt, it moved a mountain that stood in the way of women seeking treatment for drug and alcohol addiction, local officials said.

“Drug addiction has to be treated as a health issue, as a medical issue. There are too many barriers that prevent people with substance abuse disorder from seeking treatment, especially our women,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

The governor, who is also a registered nurse, discussed the history of drug use on the island and its impact on women.

“While women’s reported use of drug and alcohol is statistically less than men, they report more problems with substance abuse and there’s more health-related consequence as a result of their addiction,” the governor said.

Unfortunately, women often don’t receive treatment despite being at a higher risk for developing a substance abuse disorder. If the woman has a history of family substance abuse, trauma, or psychological disorder that risk is exacerbated.

Many barriers are contributing to women in need of treatment not getting the help they need.

“The lack of resources addressing child care, housing economic barriers, mental health issues, histories of trauma and additional support from family and friends,” Leon Guerrero said.

The Lighthouse Recovery Center changes that landscape by offering women the ability to get the help they need without having to leave their families.

“The facility will also offer outpatient programs to the larger population in recovery for those not needing transitional housing. As well as a multi-purpose room, individual rooms to receive services and participate in certain classes,” said Ray Topasna, executive director of the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority.

The Salvation Army partnered with GHURA to build the Women’s Center, he said. The transitional residential facility will accommodate between eight to 10 women for a stay between four to nine months depending on the need.

The individual client rooms allow women receiving treatment to bring their children.

“The ability to maintain a regular connection to the family (is an) especially compelling point for mothers who would often forego higher levels of treatment in order to be present for their kids,” said Topasna.

It may also have a positive influence on our court system, which has the responsibility of deciding the fate of mothers who are charged with drug-related offenses.

“This project is only one of three treatment centers that GHURA has some level of involvement in, recently GHURA completed a concept document for an estimated $8.7 million Drug, alcohol, and treatment center more commonly referred to as New Beginnings, said Topasna.

New Beginnings is part of the Guam Behavioral and Health Wellness Center’s drug treatment services.

GHURA is also working with GBHWC to renovate the Department of Youth Affairs Cottage homes in Talafofo, which he said they envision serving as another drug, and alcohol rehabilitation facility for Guam.