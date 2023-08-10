Anita Borja Enriquez assumed the position of the 12th president of the University of Guam on Aug. 6.

She was appointed by the UOG Board of Regents in late July. Her selection came after a lengthy application process, which whittled down the field to three finalists. She previously served as the senior vice president and provost at UOG for the past decade.

Board chair Liza Provido shared her thoughts on the new appointment.

"The board is excited about the future of the university under her capable leadership," Provido said in a news release. "We are confident that she will bring a wealth of experience, leadership and vision to her new role, leading UOG to even greater heights."

Enriquez held other administrator positions during her 30-year career at the university, including serving as the first female CHamoru dean of the UOG School of Business and Public Administration, interim director of the Center for Continuing Education and Outreach Programs, the release stated.

Enriquez has extensive private-sector experience in organizational management and marketing and as an entrepreneur. She believes that "her career path in private enterprise and public service fuels her passion for workforce and economic development for the island and the rest of Micronesia," the release stated.

"The University of Guam is a conduit that energizes our economy, provides our community opportunities for social mobility, informs public policy, and cultivates our future thought leaders," said Enriquez.

The schedule on the investiture ceremony for Enriquez will be announced in the coming weeks, according to UOG.