The University of Guam launched a program designed to attract students earning their advanced degrees off island to return to Guam afterward.

On Wednesday morning, the University of Guam held a special launch event for their newest initiative, Navigating Home.

The event included a panel of speakers, including Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, UOG President Thomas Krise, UOG President-elect Anita Enriquez and Director Austin Shelton of UOG's Center for Island Sustainability, who discussed the "brain drain" Guam is facing.

"Everybody who goes to any university, the tendency is to get a job wherever that university is, so it's just sort of natural," Krise said.

"We've observed talent leaving our island," said Enriquez.

"This (brain drain) hasn't been happening just recently. This has been happening for decades," said Lt. Gov. Tenorio.

"We're training our students so well, and we accidentally add to the brain drain," said Shelton, who explained the Navigating Home initiative is designed to address the problem. It incentivizes island residents earning their degrees abroad to come back to Guam.

It pays for airfare, provides a $45,000 annual salary and gives students interested in marine, environmental sustainability sciences or engineering the chance to start their career in a host of government agencies.

Shelton said Navigating Home was funded with $2.17 million from the National Science Foundation and will offer year-long fellowships to applicants as well as a summer internship.

The panel of speakers raved about the program. Enriquez called it a "beautiful model" that could be replicated in other fields. Tenorio called it a "game changer," and Shelton said the program is important because it ensures Guam has "local expertise."

'I can come home'

A recipient of the pilot program, Morgan Leon Guerrero, gave a firsthand account of how she navigated home.

Leon Guerrero said due to the lack of opportunities on the island, she had to leave to obtain a bachelor's degree in international studies and a master's in sustainability solutions with the hopes of working for island nations in the Pacific, specifically Guam.

However, Leon Guerrero realized she was lacking internships to further her knowledge of how she can help the island. Navigating Home gave her the opportunity to not only gain work experience, but also do it while being surrounded by friends and family.

"It's always in the back of my mind that I can come home. I can do whatever I want, but this program offers you on-hand, in-depth experience working with people who are making these impactful, meaningful changes. That is very valuable, and I am super happy to be able to be a part of (it)," said Leon Guerrero, who was partnered with the Guam Energy Office.