For those people who are no longer working and trying to enroll into Medicare Part B, Social Security Administration says you can fax or mail their enrollment forms, according to an April 19 Joint Information Center press release.

Medicare Part B covers, medical services or supplies that are needed to diagnose or treat your medical condition and that meet accepted standards of medical practice, according to the Medicare website. Part B also covers preventive care such as flu shots.

Medicare beneficiaries can fax Medicare Part B form, CMS-40B and CMS L564- Request for Employment Information, along with proof of employment, Group Health Plan (GHP), or Large Group Health Plan (LGHP) to 1(833)914-2016.

Forms can also be mailed to the local SSA office at:

Social Security Administration

Suite 155, 770 East Sunset Blvd.

Barrigada, Guam, 96913

For more information, contact the DPHSS Division of Senior Citizens, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to noon, and 1- 5 p.m., at (671) 735-7421/7415 or send an email to chad.palomo@dphss.guam.gov.

You can also contact Social Security’s national toll-free number at 1(800)772-1213.

Medicare website

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) has set up a webpage via Medicare.gov with information for Medicare beneficiaries related to the Coronavirus at https://www.medicare.gov/medicare-coronavirus

Medicare covers the lab tests for COVID-19 with no out-of-pocket costs. Medicare covers all medically necessary hospitalizations, including if you were diagnosed with COVID-19 and might otherwise have been discharged from the hospital after an inpatient stay but instead you need to stay in the hospital under quarantine.

You pay your usual Medicare coinsurance and deductible for these services, the press release stated.

Medicare also pays for “virtual check-ins”—brief, virtual services with your physician or certain practitioners where the communication isn't related to a medical visit within the previous 7 days and doesn’t lead to a medical visit within the next 24 hours (or soonest appointment available).

You need to consent verbally to using virtual check-ins and your doctor must document that consent in your medical record before you use this service. You pay your usual Medicare coinsurance and deductible for these services.

Medicare also pays for you to communicate with your doctors using online patient portals. Like the virtual check-ins, you must initiate these individual communications with your primary medical provider.

Beware of scammers

Scammers may use the coronavirus national emergency to take advantage of people, officials stated.

They warn clients to guard their "Medicare card like a credit card, check Medicare claims summary forms for errors, and if someone calls asking for your Medicare number, hang up!"

For inquiries on COVID-19, contact 311 through a local number, or call the Joint Information Center at (671) 478-0208/09/10.