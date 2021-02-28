New weapons complex to be built at Andersen

A California-based company has been given a $41.9 million contract to build a “standoff weapons complex” at Andersen Air Force Base on Guam.

An announcement from the Department of Defense states the project includes the construction of a site for missile maintenance and assembly; earth-covered magazines; and munition storage units called Hayman Igloos. Improvements will also be made to existing roadways that will help with weight-bearing capacity needed to handle munitions trailers from facilities within the complex.

In 2017, Granite-Obayashi JV out of Watsonville, California was also awarded a $165 million contract related to the development of the Marine Corps base on Guam.

The 2017 contract is for the utilities and site improvements, Phase I. Granite’s portion of the contract is 55%, according to Businesswire.

The joint venture brought together two subsidiaries of construction business giants.

Granite Construction Inc. is a multibillion-dollar U.S. company involved in construction and mining. Obayashi Corp. is one of Japan’s leading publicly listed construction firms with projects worldwide, and which built the Tokyo Skytree landmark in Japan, the Post previously reported.

Work on the new weapons complex is scheduled to be completed by March 2023, according to the DOD announcement.