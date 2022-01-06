Guam drivers saw a jump in gasoline prices - by 15 cents for a gallon of regular grade - five days into 2022.

On Wednesday, Mobil gas stations displayed increased gas prices: $4.89 for a gallon of unleaded fuel; $5.29 for supreme; and $5.21 for diesel.

In the later weeks of 2021, gas prices were slowly decreasing.

In October, prices had increased to a high of $5.10 for a gallon of unleaded fuel. A series of decreases followed and by Dec. 2, prices had fallen to $4.74.

Gas prices in the U.S. mainland have held relatively steady this past week. Previous fluctuations of fuel costs have been tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact to the economy over the last two years - and that seems to continue.

“There is a lot of uncertainty about the potential economic impact of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Will it peak quickly and vanish as some hope, or will it linger as others fear?” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And we are seeing this reflected at the pump in the form of uneasy price stability.”

The AAA Gas Prices website noted that a growing demand and tight supply would support more significant increases in pump prices, but fluctuations in the price of crude oil have helped to limit price increases. The AAA website also states that if oil prices climb, pump prices will likely follow suit.

The pandemic, which struck in 2020, dropped demand globally and with it came the low of $2.98 a gallon for regular-grade fuel. But it’s been primarily uphill from there.

Gas prices in the past year have increased:

• May 6, 2020: Unleaded gasoline increased to $3.13.

• May 19, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.28.

• June 4, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.43.

• June 12, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.58.

• July 27, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.68.

• Dec. 17, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.78.

• Jan. 10, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.88.

• Jan. 23, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.98.

• Feb. 11, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.10.

• Feb. 18, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.20.

• March 3, 2021: 10-cent increase $4.30.

• March 17, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.42.

• May 7, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.52.

• June 11, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.62.

• July 2, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.72.

• July 24, 2021: 10-cent decrease to $4.62.

• Aug. 4, 2021: 15-cent increase to $4.77

• Aug. 16, 2021: 12-cent decrease to $4.65.

• Sept. 17, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.75.

• Oct. 5, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.85.

• Oct. 15, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.95.

• Oct. 27, 2021: 15-cent increase to $5.10.

• Nov. 15, 2021: 11-center decrease to $4.99.

• Nov. 24, 2021: 10-cent decrease to $4.89.

• Dec. 2, 2021: $15-cent decrease to $4.74.

• Jan. 5, 2022: 15-cent increase to $4.89.

(Daily Post Staff)