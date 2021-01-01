Verna Mendiola, of Santa Rita, looked forward to the day she could shop just by herself so she could take her time picking out gifts for her fellow teachers, godchildren and students, whom she will be seeing in person for the first time soon.

She picked the best time to shop: New Year's Eve.

Shopping malls were not as busy as the Christmas Eve rush, but there was a steady flow of shoppers.

"There was no line going in or going out. I was just taking my time looking around so it took me about two hours to shop only at one store, Ross," Mendiola said after shopping at the Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning. "I'm from Santa Rita so when I go out and about, I make sure I make the most out of it."

Mendiola, a fifth grade teacher at Harry S. Truman Elementary School, said she's worried and still a bit scared going back to face-to-face classroom teaching because the COVID-19 pandemic is still not over.

"I'm nervous but excited at the same time because I get to see my students for the first time," she said.

Teachers will report back to work on Jan. 4, and classes begin two weeks after that.

"This is a day by myself, to do some shopping, because my stress level is creeping up there because of heading back to school but this kind of helps me out, doing this just by myself," she said.

The longtime educator said she's thankful retail stores are open on New Year's Eve.

The only thing she bought for herself is a snow globe with a unicorn inside for her school desk. She was holding on to it to make sure it doesn't break.

She brought with her four reusable shopping bags to Ross.

"I'm trying to get used to this. Jan. 1 is the start of the plastic bag ban," she said.

Compadres Mall in Dededo, just like other shopping centers, saw "a lot of increase in activity" during the holiday season, especially toward Christmas, according to Vice President Jose Untalan.

"Despite how busy it became, our tenants made sure to continue following the safety guidelines given by the governor," he said.

Shopping centers require masks, temperature checks and social distancing.

"We have been seeing a consistent, healthy crowd, and once higher indoor dining capacity is allowed and bingo opens up, we expect the mall to be even busier. We have been very blessed and fortunate that we’ve continued to operate at 100% capacity during the second half of the year," Untalan said.

As 2021 rolls in, Untalan said, "Compadres Mall would like to wish everyone a Happy New Year, and May God continue to bless us all and keep us safe."

For Amalia Tedtaotao, 18, shopping on New Year's Eve also proved to be so convenient.

"I got a few items that we really needed, baking stuff for the New Year's Eve celebration," she said after shopping at GPO.

Tedtaotao said especially with the pandemic, her first choice is to shop online but there are always some items that are not available online or retailers don't ship them to Guam.

"Thankfully many stores on Guam are open now so we can get the items we need right away, too," she said.

Joshua Duenas, a sales associate at Flip Flop Shop at GPO, said throughout the holidays, their stall was busiest on Dec. 23 and Dec. 24, and he's thankful that retail activity has picked up.

Food courts at the Micronesia Mall and GPO also reopened for limited dine-in services, adding to the number of people visiting the malls.